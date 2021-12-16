Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China

By AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final approval to a bill barring all imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor. It’s the latest step against Beijing over human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the country’s western region. The Commerce Department also newly levied sanctions targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.