Stocks start mostly higher on Wall Street, but tech lags

Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders gear up for economic reports and company earnings to resume after the year-end holidays. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Tuesday. Weakness in some big technology companies held the Nasdaq to a gain of less than 0.1%. Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% from 1.63% a day earlier. European markets were also higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Walgreens, Constellation Brands and Conagra report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday. 

