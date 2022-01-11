2nd election for Amazon workers in Alabama will be by mail

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

A federal labor board said that Amazon workers in a facility in Bessemer, Alabama will vote by mail next month in a re-run election to decide whether or not to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board said that the ballots will be mailed out Feb. 4 and must be returned before the counting starts on March 28. The move comes roughly a month and a half after the board ordered a new union election for Amazon workers based on objections by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to the first vote that took place in April.