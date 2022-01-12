Stocks rise as inflation report keeps Fed on track for hikes
The Associated Press
Stocks are opening higher after the latest report of surging prices appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Wednesday. Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, pushing the Nasdaq up 0.9%. Bond yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.72%. Inflation jumped 7% last month, its fastest year-over-year pace in nearly four decades, but in line with economists’ forecasts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress Tuesday the Fed stands ready to raise rates to fight inflation.