China lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an, tests 2M in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have lifted a monthlong lockdown of Xi’an and its 13 million residents as infections subside ahead of the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, the 2 million residents of one Beijing district are being tested following a series of cases in the capital. The government told people in areas of Beijing deemed at high risk for infection not to leave the city. Residents in Fengtai district lined up on snow-covered sidewalks in freezing weather for testing. The Olympics are being held in a bubble and athletes must be vaccinated or have to quarantine on arrival. Xi’an has been a cornerstone of China’s “zero tolerance” strategy toward COVID-19 that mandates lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing.