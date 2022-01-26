Tech leads markets higher as traders wait for Fed update

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening with solid gains on Wall Street Wednesday, led by technology stocks after Microsoft reported standout results for its latest quarter. The decisive move higher in early trading was a welcome relief following several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its new effort to fight inflation. The Fed releases its latest policy statement later Wednesday. It’s widely expected to continue drawing back its stimulus measures ahead of raising interest rates in the coming months. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.9%. Treasury yields held steady.