EXPLAINER: COVID vaccines for kids under 5: What’s next?

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may be available in the U.S. as early as March, but there are several hurdles still to clear. Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years. The FDA will review the application and convene a panel of outside advisers in mid-February to debate the data. The FDA will use that advice in deciding whether the new doses are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will then gather its own expert panel to help decide if the shots should be recommended for this age group.