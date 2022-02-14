Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

By ROB GILLIES and TED SHAFFREY

Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is invoking emergency powers to weaken the protests by demonstrators who are paralyzing the capital city of Ottawa and blocking border crossings. The protests over over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions have been raging for more than two weeks. Trudeau’s move on Monday to invoke the Emergencies Act gives the federal government broad powers to restore order. He said Monday the emergency measures “will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats.” But one of the protest organizers in Ottawa is vowing not to back down in the face of pressure from the government.