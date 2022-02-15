Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

By The Associated Press

Federal safety officials aren’t ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will retain authority to issuing certificates for each new 787 until it’s confident that Boeing is consistently churning out Dreamliners that meet federal design standards. For years, the FAA has relied on employees of aircraft manufacturers to perform key safety checks and certify the airworthiness of individual planes. That practice came under fire after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.