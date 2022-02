By RAF CASERT and SAM PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders are reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with raw outrage and vows of unprecedented sanctions that shroud a sense of powerlessness to defend Ukraine militarily without running the risk of a wider war in Europe. The European Union and the U.S. are promising heavy economic penalties in hopes of making the Kremlin pay so heavy a price that it will change course.