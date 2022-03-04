For families, $6B deal with OxyContin maker is just a start

By JOHN SEEWER and DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

Some relatives of those who died in the opioid crisis will receive payments from a settlement with the maker of OxyContin that aren’t even enough to reimburse for the cost of a funeral. Many more who have not filed claims already will be shut out altogether. But making sure the family behind Purdue Pharma paid a price was never just about money. What many wanted was a chance to confront the Sackler family face to face. Some may get that chance via videoconference under the tentative settlement announced Thursday. But they acknowledge nothing will bring back the lives lost or hold the Sacklers fully accountable in their eyes.