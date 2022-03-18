Bulgaria’s ex-PM Borissov freed after corruption probe

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been freed from custody following an investigation by prosecutors, who failed to come up with enough evidence to press charges. His supporters earlier had taken to the streets to protest his detention. The 62-year-old Borissov was detained for 24 hours along with former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Borissov’s media adviser, Sevdalina Arnaudova. All were freed late Friday. Borissov’s lawyer, Menko Menkov, said the formal reason for his client’s detention was “extortion” but added that it was “not clear who was the target of that, when, how, and for what reasons.”