LL Bean sales grow 14% during second year of pandemic

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Growing interest in the outdoors during the pandemic continues to give a boost to L.L. Bean. The outdoors retailer reported double-digit revenue growth Friday, allowing the board to provide a healthy bonus for workers. CEO Steve Smith says the company had a “fabulous” year with 14% growth in sales in the company’s 2021 fiscal year, the biggest growth since 1993. The family-owned company’s board shared the wealth with workers who received a 20% bonus — 12% in cash and 8% in 401k contributions. All 5,500 full- and part-time employees were eligible for the bonus.