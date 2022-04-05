France: EU could target Russian oil, coal in new sanctions

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said there is a “total determination” from all 27 European Union countries for sanctions against Russia that could target oil and coal over evidence its troops deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians. Europe’s dependence on Russian oil, natural gas and coal means finding unanimity on energy measures is a tall order. But Le Maire said Tuesday that the next package of EU sanctions could target imports of coal and oil. In some ways, it would be easier for Europe to cut off Russian oil than natural gas because oil supplies could be purchased from others. But talk of a possible oil boycott already has helped push up global oil prices.