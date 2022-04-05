US futures slip as EU, US weigh new sanctions on Russia

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing to some slight declines and oil prices are on the rise as Western governments consider more sanctions against Moscow in response to evidence Russian soldiers deliberately killed civilians. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 each slipped about 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday. Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Paris and London. The invasion of Ukraine has elevated concerns about rising inflation and the impact on global economic growth. Prices for everything from food to clothing were already rising and the war has added to volatility for energy prices.