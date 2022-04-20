Indexes end mixed, Netflix plunges on subscriber losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after another bumpy day of trading, while Netflix lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead. The S&P 500 ended just barely in the red and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major blue chips added 0.7%, having received a bump from IBM, which added 7.1% after reporting results that beat analysts’ estimates. Facebook parent company Meta sank 7.8%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84%.