Global shares mixed in choppy trading amid inflation worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed in choppy trading as inflation worries and the war in Ukraine have investors partly optimistic while remaining cautious. European shares are mostly higher in early trading. Benchmarks finished higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia but declined in China. Investors are watching South Korean trade numbers for April, which showed a trade deficit, although both imports and exports rose. Chinese President Xi Jinping told a forum of Asian leaders his government supports talks to resolve international disputes and opposes sanctions. Xi’s comments were China’s latest on the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.