Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

PARIS (AP) — France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen. Macron is in pole position to win reelection in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. A Macron victory in this vote which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.