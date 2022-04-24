Exit polls show opposition ahead in Slovenian election

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Exit polls in Slovenia’s parliamentary vote suggest a strong lead for the opposition liberals over the ruling right-wing populists of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. The polls conducted by the Mediana polling agency and published by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial Pop TV show the opposition Freedom Movement winning 35.8% support compared with the ruling conservative Slovenian Democratic Party with 22.5%. If confirmed in an official tally, the result means that the Freedom Movement, a newcomer in the election, stands a better chance of forming the next government in a coalition with smaller center-left groups — a blow to Jansa, a populist who was accused of pushing the country to the right while in power.