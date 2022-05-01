2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Two people have been rescued from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed. Dozens remain trapped or missing since the building collapsed Friday afternoon in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province. Seven people have been pulled out alive. The most recent were a woman and another person rescued Sunday afternoon and evening. Photos show the collapsed building pancaked between adjacent buildings about six stories tall on the same block. The building owner and eight other people have been arrested on suspicion of causing a major liability accident. Three were said to be responsible for design and construction, and five were suspected of making a false safety report.