CVS exec: People deserve fair shot at being healthy

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

The new chief health equity officer at CVS Health hopes she will have more influence in fixing care disparities before they land patients in the hospital. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun sees those disparities play out routinely as an emergency physician. She says she is focused on giving everyone a fair chance to be as healthy as possible. Millions of Americans do business daily with CVS Health’s drugstores, clinics, prescription processing and health insurance. Khaldun tells The Associated Press she wants to help the company build trust with patients and connect more people to routine care,