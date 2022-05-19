Italian tugboat sinks in the Adriatic Sea; 5 crew missing

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard says a tugboat with six people on board has capsized in the Adriatic Sea, leaving five crew members missing. Only the captain survived. The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching for four Italians and one Tunisian sailor. Authorities said the search was complicated by high winds. A Croatian boat in the area rescued the captain from the sea. The tugboat was pulling a pontoon which had 11 people on board. The pontoon remained adrift and was being rescued 50 miles off the coast of the southern Italian city of Bari.