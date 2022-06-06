Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered emergency measures to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers. He’s also declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempts to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. Biden’s use of the Defense Production Act and his other executive actions come amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations. Biden’s actions aim to increase domestic production of solar panel parts, building installation materials, high-efficiency heat pumps and cells used for clean-energy generated fuels.