Bed Bath & Beyond names interim CFO, but struggles remain
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO, DAVID KOENIG and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writers
Bed Bath & Beyond has named Chief Accounting Officer Laura Crossen as interim chief financial officer to replace Gustavo Arnal, whose death late last week adds to a cloud of financial uncertainty for the company and further complicates its plans for a turnaround. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old Arnal unconscious with injuries showing he fell from the 57-story Jenga residential tower in Manhattan. The medical examiner’s office ruled Arnal’s death a suicide, and police said an investigation was underway. The news of Arnal landed just days after Bed Bath & Beyond said that it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20% as it tries to fix its beleaguered business.