Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won a reprieve from questioning by Twitter lawyers Monday, according to several press reports citing anonymous sources. The billionaire had been scheduled to give a deposition in his high-stakes court fight with Twitter over whether he has to follow through with his agreement to buy the social platform for $44 billion. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal likewise postponed a Monday deposition with Musk lawyers. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware’s Chancery Court, and is scheduled to last just five days. Twitter shares briefly rallied, apparently on hopes of a settlement.

