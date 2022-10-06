Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tight races

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — IBM is making a $20 billion investment in New York’s Hudson River Valley, and President Joe Biden is going to be hand for the company’s announcement later Thursday. Joining him will be two Democrats congressmen who are in competitive races in November. M facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. The president is aiming to hold out the company’s expansion as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. Later in the day, Biden has fundraisers in New Jersey and New York City.

