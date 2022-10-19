Berlusconi criticized for getting vodka, letters from Putin
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — The European Union executive is reminding Silvio Berlusconi that Russia “illegitimately” invaded Ukraine. This comes after the former Italian premier was heard on a recording boasting that he had recently reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” birthday letters. Berlusconi also criticized Ukraine’s leader, claiming that he provoked the conflict. Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said were Berlusconi’s comments to his center-right Forza Italia lawmakers. The comments were criticized in both Italy and the EU. Italy’s conservative coalition is divying up Cabinet posts before forming a new government. It will be headed by Giorgia Meloni, who has strongly backed Ukraine in Russia’s war.