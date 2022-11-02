Skip to Content
CVS Health tops 3Q expectations, raises 2022 forecast again

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

CVS Health booked a third-quarter loss of more than $3 billion after setting aside money for a potential opioid litigation settlement but still beat expectations and raised its 2022 forecast. The health care giant detailed a planned nationwide settlement of lawsuits over how it has handled prescriptions for powerful painkillers linked to an overdose epidemic. The company set aside $5.2 billion in the quarter to cover payments over 10 years under a deal that, if accepted, would be one of the largest settlements over the crisis. In the quarter, CVS Health saw sales grow in all three of its businesses.

