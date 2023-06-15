Lennar, AutoZone rise; Kroger, John Wiley fall, Thursday, 6/15/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Lennar Corp. (LEN), up $4.26 to $119.01.

The homebuilder reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Kroger Co. (KR), down $1.81 to $45.40.

The grocery chain reported weak fiscal first-quarter revenue.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), up 47 cents to $9.40.

Patterson-UTI is buying the oilfield services company.

Jabil Inc. (JBL),up $4.85 to $104.54.

The electronics manufacturer beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), up 35 cents to $4.95.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays withdrew a public stock offering, citing market volatility.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO), up $58.58 to $2,458.

The auto parts retailer increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), down $5.43 to $4.13.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential ovarian cancer treatment.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY), down $5.59 to $31.03.

The publisher’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.