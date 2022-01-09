Dozens injured in large Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people have suffered serious injuries in a large apartment fire in the Bronx. The FDNY says approximately 200 firefighters responded to the scene Sunday on East 181st Street. Commissioner Daniel Nigro says more than 30 people have been taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and says he expects there will be fatalities. The list of injured includes children. Most of the injuries are related to smoke inhalation. The fire started in a duplex apartment on lower floors of the 19-story building. The fire is not believed to be suspicious in origin but the cause is under investigation.