Group leading protests OKs dialogue with Ecuador government

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The Indigenous organization leading protests in Ecuador has agreed to discuss with the government possible solutions that could lead to the end of a strike that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador in a statement on Monday said it was expecting to meet with government officials on the same day of the announcement. Its decision followed President Guillermo Lasso’s announcement of a gasoline price cut, which has been one of the group’s demands. The organization has rejected the price cut, saying it was “insufficient.”