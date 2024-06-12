9 killed in Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine ahead of G7 summit aimed at slowing Moscow’s offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have launched new deadly attacks on Ukraine, killing at least nine people a day before a high-profile meeting where leaders of countries that are some of Ukraine’s biggest backers are to discuss how to slow Moscow’s offensive. Ukrainian authorities say that along with the nine killed, 29 people were wounded when Russian missiles hit an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, on Wednesday. He says the strike has again proven the need for the West to help strengthen Ukrainian air defenses. Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed to Kyiv’s Western partners to provide more air defense systems, and the United States has agreed to send another Patriot missile system,

