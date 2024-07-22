Biden continues to recover from COVID-19, stays out of public view after ending his 2024 campaign

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says President Joe Biden’s “symptoms have almost resolved completely” from COVID-19. The president on Monday remained out of public view for the fifth straight day, but called into his former campaign headquarters as Vice President Kamala Harris visited with staff. The president announced on Sunday that he was endorsing Harris. The president was last seen in public late Wednesday after arriving at a U.S. air base in Dover, Delaware, after testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier in the day. He then motorcaded to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.