Sheriff: New Vegas police hires have to get COVID-19 vaccine

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says new Las Vegas police employees are being required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Lombardo is the elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and a Republican candidate for governor. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal it’s his duty to protect new hires, and they’re not under union contract. Lombardo says he doesn’t plan to require the agency’s 6,000 sworn and civilian employees to get shots. He says about 52% of full-time and part-time department employees are now fully vaccinated — up what he called an unacceptable 34% in early April.