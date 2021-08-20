Las Vegas schools cite privacy in secrecy of quarantines

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Nevada Press Association is questioning why the state’s largest school district refuses to make public the numbers of students and employees required to quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara told the Las Vegas-Review Journal the district keeps the information secret out of privacy concerns. Press Association Director Richard Karpel says he doesn’t understand why individual privacy is an issue because no one is asking for the names of those quarantines. Washoe County releases information by individual school. So do many of the nation’s largest districts, including Chicago and New York City.