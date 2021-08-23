Cortez Masto lauds infrastructure bill’s clean energy boost

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto kicked off a jobs-focused tour of northern Nevada on Monday, telling environmentalists and renewable energy company executives that the investments included in Congress’s infrastructure bill would protect the environment and create jobs. Cortez Masto said investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, tax credits for renewable energy projects and incentives to site solar and wind projects on former mines would help Nevada diversify its economy. The first-term Democrat is scheduled later this week to discuss expanding broadband access in Winnemucca and tour a gold mine near Elko. Sen. Joe Manchin was originally scheduled to join her but had travel difficulties due to wildfire smoke.