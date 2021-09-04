Cooling sites to open in metro Vegas due to excessive heat

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County and Las Vegas officials plan to open cooling locations on Monday and Tuesday to provide relief during excessive heat expected in the metro area. An excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning through Tuesday evening warns of “dangerously hot conditions.” The cooling locations will include Dula Gymnasium, Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and other sites. However, some sites, such as recreation centers, will be closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Meanwhile, the Reno area and the Tahoe Basin in northern Nevada continue to have poor air quality due to smoke from California wildfires.