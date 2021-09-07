Hospitals challenged as Nevada reports 3,193 new COVID cases

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported 3,193 new cases and 19 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide totals to 397,788 cases and 6,604 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The update covered the past four days — Friday through Labor Day — and marked a decline in new cases per day from last week. Despite progress, the variant-fueled surge continues to challenge the state’s hospitals. The Nevada Hospital Association data show that 82% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds are occupied in the state. In Nevada, 52.7% of the adult population has completed vaccination regimens.