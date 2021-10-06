Some Las Vegas-area students to ride public buses to school

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amid a shortage of drivers for yellow school buses, 15 high schools in and around Las Vegas will start having students ride regularly scheduled public transit to and from campus next week. Clark County School District officials announced Wednesday its “Ride On” program starts Monday with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that officials promised safe and timely transportation. Students will go to RTC stops near their homes to ride existing routes — along with regular riders — to stops near school. The sprawling school district has almost 1,600 bus routes and about 240 driver vacancies. Parents have complained about frequent delays and unpredictable service causing some students to miss classes.