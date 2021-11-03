Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas say former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into another vehicle, killing a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs made his initial court appearance Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. The team released Ruggs just hours after the fiery crash. Police said a loaded gun was also found in Ruggs’ wrecked Corvette. A judge set bail at $150,000 with strict conditions including home confinement pending another court appearance next week.