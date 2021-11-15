Nevada revises redistricting maps to reallocate more inmates

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers have revised the redistricting maps under consideration in a special legislative session to count more inmates at their pre-prison addresses. The Democratic-controlled Legislature advanced new proposed maps on Monday to incorporate additional addresses for residents in prison that state officials found in recent days. State law requires incarcerated residents count at their last known residential addresses for redistricting purposes. But in October, prison officials said they had only been able to provide addresses for roughly half the inmate population. With the additional addresses, Nevada will count about 65% of inmates to pre-prison addresses, similar to other states that require reallocation.