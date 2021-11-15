Sparks police issue warrant for suspect in homicide

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A person of interest has turned into a suspect in a Sparks homicide investigation. Sparks police said Monday they have issued an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Mike Clare in the killing of a man late Thursday. They have identified the victim as 41-year-old Isacc Reshatoff. Reshatoff was found bleeding and unresponsive after they were called to the 600 block of East Prater Way near North McCarran Boulevard. Police say they still looking for Clare and a motorcycle he last was seen riding, a Suzuki GSXGR with no license plate. Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward.