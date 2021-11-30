Hit-and-run crash led to trooper-involved shooting near Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County sheriff’s office says the man who was shot last week by a Nevada State Police trooper under an I-580 overpass south of Reno was a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who refused to surrender. The sheriff’s office says the suspect is recovering from surgery following the shooting last Wednesday in Washoe Valley, but has released few other details. It says the trooper was responding to a report of the hit-and-run collision and spotted the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot on Old Highway 395. The suspect fled on foot before the trooper found the man hiding nearby and “after a series of events,” the shooting occurred.