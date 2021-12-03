Vegas ice-skating canine named Benny wins kennel club award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ice-skating dog familiar to Vegas Golden Knights fans is drawing acclaim from the American Kennel Club for his role as a companion animal for children with disabilities. Hockey fans at T-Mobile Arena know “Benny” for his on-ice abilities with his custom skates and hockey stick. The AKC Humane Fund on Friday named the 8-year-old Labrador retriever one of five winners of the organization’s Award for Canine Excellence. Benny is owned by Cheryl Del Sangro of Las Vegas. He skates with children who have autism and other developmental disabilities as part of the Spectrum On Ice program. He also skateboards during visits to Opportunity Village in Las Vegas.