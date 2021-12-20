Mayfield out, Browns down several starters for Raiders game

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield ran out of time. The Browns quarterback didn’t test negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will watch Cleveland’s rescheduled game against the Las Vegas Raiders from home as his teammates try to keep their postseason hopes alive. With both Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, out, third-stringer Nick Mullens will start for the Browns, who were hit hard by a slew of positive tests last week and will be without coach Kevin Stefanski and up to 12 regulars for an important game. Cleveland has 22 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. The NFL moved the game — and two others — in response to an uptick in cases for several teams.