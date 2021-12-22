Nevada scaling back masking requirements in 2 more counties

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is lifting indoor masking requirements in two more counties. State health officials announced Tuesday that the masking requirements for vaccinated people will be lifted Friday in Storey and White Pine counties because the two counties had low or moderate risk of transmission of the coronavirus for the second straight week. Storey and White Pine counties join Esmaraldo County, which was released from a masking requirement for vaccinated people in late November. People who aren’t vaccinated are still required to wear masks in indoor settings in all counties statewide.