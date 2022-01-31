Driver in Nevada crash that killed 9 had history of speeding

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A 59-year-old driver who police say sped through a red light before crashing his sports car into a minivan — killing himself, his passenger and seven members of a North Las Vegas family — had a history of speeding. He also had been convicted of drug and battery offenses. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday that Gary Dean Robinson pleaded guilty just nine days before Saturday’s deadly crash to speeding and was fined $150. A National Transportation Safety Board member told reporters at North Las Vegas City Hall that federal crash investigators are looking for what he called broad safety issues and changes that might prevent similar crashes.