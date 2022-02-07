Lyon County to revisit renaming justice complex after Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Based on procedural concerns, a rural Nevada county plans to revisit a package of proposed name changes for county buildings, parks and other facilities, including a justice complex to be named after former President Donald Trump. A formal dedication had been planned over the weekend for the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex in Yerington based on a proclamation the Lyon County Board of Commissioners approved on a 3-2 vote in August. But County Manager Jeff Page said Friday that while Commissioner Wes Henderson agreed with the resolution, he questioned whether approval required a supermajority. The board directed staff to address the concerns and provide an update in March.