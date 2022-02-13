Corruption trial opens for ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB scandal

By JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury in Brooklyn is set to hear opening statements in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs executive charged in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian state investment fund. The money laundering and bribery trial of Roger Ng opens Monday in federal court. His attorneys say prosecutors scapegoated the former banker for Goldman’s failures that allowed the looting of $4.5 billion from the 1MDB state investment fund. Prosecutors say Ng played a key role in the scheme, which bankrolled lavish spending on luxury real estate. The spoils also helped finance the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”