Man fatally shot by Las Vegas home owner in robbery attempt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a homicide that may have stemmed from a home invasion. Metropolitan Police say officers responded to a house around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a man being shot by a home owner. Police located the victim and say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man hasn’t been released yet, but police say he was in his mid-20s to early 30s. Investigators believe a group of people entered the home and there was an exchange of gunfire in a possible robbery attempt.